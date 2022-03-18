Goa Congress says MLAs approaching party over govt formation, BJP must explain delay

In a turn of events, the Congress in Goa on Friday said that the BJP had delayed government formation and that MLAs from other parties had approached the Congress to form the government in the state.

“It is loud and clear that all is not well in the BJP,” former Goa CM and senior Congress legislator Digambar Kamat said on Friday. He said that the BJP’s failure to form the government in Goa even a week after the declaration of results indicated that the BJP’s claim of having more than 20 MLAs on its side was “false, malicious and misleading”.

Kamat said that the BJP must explain the delay in government or “publicly admit it’s inability to form the government.”

He said the Congress is party is “open to all options.” “The Congress party is open for all options to ensure a non BJP government is formed in Goa which will actually uphold the verdict of the 2022 assembly polls.”

While BJP leaders had said that government formation would take place after Holi on Friday, the Congress that had earlier “humbly accepted” the mandate of the people has now claimed that MLAs from other parties had approached the Congress to form the government.

Kamat said, “Various MLAs across party lines have approached the Congress to take in the lead in formation of the government. We appeal to all elected non-BJP MLAs to use their wisdom and take steps so that the people of Goa get a full-fledged and a democratically elected government immediately. All non-BJP MLAs must keep in mind that the BJP has 20 MLAs that is the half way mark and not the majority number.”

“I am not saying anything about believing in the chance to form the government. I am saying you expect us to be quiet spectators? Why is the government not being formed?” Kamat said at the Congress House in Panaji.

Former minister in the previous Sawant government Micheal Lobo, now a Congress MLA said, “The day we get the opportunity with the help of other party MLAs and independents we can form the government. It’s not that we cannot. For now they have extended support to the BJP but why is the government not formed? Is there a problem in the leadership? We have heard three people are vying to be the CM? Are they fighting?

Former advocate general of Goa and newly elected Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira said that this was a “constitutional impasse” and the Governor who appointed Pramod Sawant the caretaker CM, cannot be a mute spectator.

In the legislative assembly election that concluded recently, the BJP won 20 of 40 seats in Goa legislative assembly and said it was set to form the government with three independents and two MLAs from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The election results were declared on March 10.

The Congress won 11 seats, its ally Goa Forward Party and homegrown Revolutionary Goans Party won one seat each, the AAP and the MGP won two seats each and three were won by independent candidates including former Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.

In addition, Kamat said, “We also appeal to all the BJP MLAs who believe in democracy to use their wisdom and ensure that the people of Goa are not deprived of their right to have a full-fledged government in place.”

Former minister and BJP MLA Govind Gaude said that the government will be formed in the next four to five days. He said, “The Congress has no right to accuse us of delaying government formation. In 2017, they had 17 MLAs and the BJP had 13 and still they could not form the government. We will proceed to form the government under the leadership of Dr Pramod Sawant. The decisions have been taken. Only formal announcements remain,” Gaude said.

While some of the newly elected MLAs had opposed the inclusion of the MGP in the government,the BJP asserted on Friday that all its 20 MLAs were united.