Ahead of polls, Goa Congress seeks replacement of State chief election officer

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee last week sent a letter to the Election Commission of India urging it to replace the Chief Election Officer (CEO) of the State, who has held the position for six years.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, GPCC President Girish Chodankar wrote that the CEO Kunal, an IAS officer, also holds other charges in the Goa government. Kunal is secretary of election, power and environment.

Chodankar also wrote that the Congress had lost confidence in Kunal’s ability to “work in a neutral manner” during the upcoming elections to the Goa legislative assembly. The elections are expected to be held early next year.

“He has exhibited complete bias in favour of the party in power and has a prejudiced approach towards Congress,” Chodankar wrote in his Sept. 23 letter. He also wrote that the Congress had expressed “serious reservations” about this conduct in the past but it was “regrettable” that the ECI had failed to take any action to replace the officer.

“It is an unfortunate situation wherein Shri Kunal, who is from the AGMUT cadre, has been posted in Goa since the past six years which is unheard of for officers from the cadre,” Chodankar wrote. He wrote that failure to replace the CEO in Goa would be a “blot on the neutrality of the ECI”.