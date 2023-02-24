Goa CM welcoming formation of Mhadei Water Authority proves his govt accepts diversion of river water: Cong

The Congress has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Goa for welcoming the formation of ‘PRAWAH’ or Mhadei Water Authority, saying it proves the Pramod Sawant-led dispensation has accepted the Centre’s decision to divert the river water to Karnataka.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar on Thursday said the Sawant government has accepted the Centre’s decision even as the state’s plea challenging the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal’s award on distribution of the river water is pending before the Supreme Court.

The Union cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for the establishment of Mhadei Water Authority. Sawant welcomed the decision and said the Centre has fulfilled Goa’s demand to form an authority.

“CM Pramod Sawant’s reaction to the formation of Mhadei Water Authority proves that the Goa government has already accepted the Centre’s decision to divert the river. He has forgotten that Goa has challenged the Mhadei Water Tribunal’s order in the Supreme Court and its decision is still pending,” Patkar said.

“Has the CM conveniently decided to forget that and allow water to be diverted to Karnataka?” the Congress leader asked.

This tweet proves that @BJP4Goa Goa Govt has accepted that there will be illegal diversion of Mother #Mhadei and the setting up of Authority is a farce only meant to deviate Goans who are trying to stop the diversion/sale of Mother Mhadei. #mhadei_jagor 1/2 https://t.co/bULOymXPxA — Amit Patkar (@amitspatkar) February 22, 2023

Patkar alleged that Sawant was quick enough to accept the decision to form the authority without even studying its pros and cons.

“When Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) was approved, he preferred to stay mum and wanted to study the matter. This behaviour is contradictory,” he said.

Goa and Karnataka have crossed swords over the diversion of the water of the Mhadei river. The Union government recently approved the DPR submitted by Karnataka on its plan to construct dams at Khalsa and Bhanduri tributaries of the Mhadei river. The Goa government is opposed to these projects, fearing that they would divert the state’s share of Mhadei water.