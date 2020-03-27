Goa CM to people: Don’t step out, don’t hide travel history

An empty Goa street during the curfew Sunday. (Photo: Smita Nair) An empty Goa street during the curfew Sunday. (Photo: Smita Nair)

Asking people not to step out of their homes and not to hide travel history, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant again issued a warning on Friday, “I foresee a very huge and scary scenario. I know what is going to happen… God willing it should not happen,” he said,

The lockdown for now changes with home delivery of essentials to people through a network of volunteers and panchayat personnel, with groceries remaining open and people advised to make calls and avail facilities.

On Friday, chaotic scenes were witnessed across Goa with essentials running dry and shops crowded early hours of morning as people came out to stock their kitchen after a five-day lockdown, which the Chief Minister finally diluted under “pressure from complaints on social media.

Saying that his concern also comes from the fact that the virus is highly deceptive, he added, “One of (the patients who was found positive) is 100% healthy, he is very fit. Even today he can play football, he is that healthy. The others too are fine too. Hence, I am again warning people, that those who have come from other countries might have the coronavirus. It will not be known to you. Few have hidden their travel history too, and the people of Goa are yet to realise the consequences of this disease. In America, more than 80,000 people have contracted this disease. Do not think that in Goa there are only three patients and that it will remain that way.”

Speaking about Friday’s decisions, he said the ESI Hospital at Margao was now fully functional as the state’s Covid-19 facility. “It is necessary we give strength and wish well of our frontline staff, doctors. They are working for all of us and I thank them. Our laboratory is established and will start delivering test reports from tomorrow.”

The CM also said that on the other end, government mechanism of volunteer driven home delivery system will also be in place soon he assured, with the High Court too asking the government to ensure essentials reach the public through a proper channel.

“Even if we have opened grocery shops, I’m yet pleading that nobody should come on the roads because, if we are to save ourselves from this disease, then social distancing is very important. There is no other option. On the borders, if any Goan are returning home, we will stamp them and and send to home quarantine.”

Saying that the response from the general public has been “too relaxed”, he added, “It has come to our notice that even those who have been home quarantined, they are roaming around in the villages. Five quarantine centres have been set up in north Goa and we have taken charge of them and a medical team will be sent there. Four have been set up in South. If you notice any of these people, then inform the police inspector, inform your panch and they will take it up. They have to compulsorily stay at home for 14 days since their day of arrival. They can be carriers of the virus.”

Kitchens in all commercial facilities have been asked to be opened with the delivery system to be re-activated. “We have asked them to promote home delivery so that nobody stays hungry. Foreigners and labourers can eat from there,” he added.

For labourers and migrants working in the state, a food delivery system is being put in place.

