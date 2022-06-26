Goa CM reviews SIT findings on Illegal land grabbing

Ten days after it was constituted, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reviewed a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into cases of illegal land grab in the state. According to the state government, several parcels of land with no stated legal heirs, and whose owners had either died or migrated elsewhere, had been usurped and illegally sold.

“Earlier the accused arrested by SIT, had revealed that they had forged documents of close to 70 properties of which majority of them were of the similar nature,” a government official said Sunday.

Sawant has convened a high-level meeting Monday to decide a course of action following the findings. At the meeting, the government will also determine the status of plots of land that are without registered owners, or whose owners had either passed away or migrated without succession proceedings.

The SIT has so far arrested four people in connection with forging documents to carry out illegal land deals. Of these, two were record attendants from the state government’s Archives Department who had allegedly aided the other two accused in tampering with records.

The first to be arrested in the case, Vikrant Shetty, was released on bail by a court in Mapusa Friday. The others arrested include Mohammed Sohail, described by the SIT as one of ‘kingpins’ in the illegal land grabbing cases, Dhiresh Naik and Shivanand Madkaikar, both employees in the Archives Department.

The seven-member SIT led by Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan was constituted on June 15. It included officials from the Department of Archives, the State Registrar and a Deputy Collector. Last week, it was further strengthened with the addition of 22 police personnel.

The meeting called by the Chief Minister on Monday will also be attended by the Revenue Minister, Chief Secretary, DGP, Revenue Secretary and the SIT in-charge.