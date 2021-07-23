Goa CM Pramod Sawant visits flood-affected areas as rescue work progresses

Parts of Goa along the Mandovi river were inundated following torrential rain on Thursday and the early hours of Friday. As houses and roads were submerged in water at Sattari and Ponda talukas, people were evacuated and moved to safety, the district administration in both North and South Goa said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited inundated areas of Harvalem, Kudnem, Gauthan, Sal and Colvale in the Bicholim taluka in North Goa on Friday morning. Twenty-three people at Harvalem in Bicholim taluka were moved to safety, government officials informed on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Goa, six of the 13 rain gauge stations in the state recorded rainfall of more than 100 mm in the last 24 hours. South Goa recorded rainfall of 213 mm and North Goa 178.2 mm.

Parts of Valpoi in Sattari taluka North Goa were heavily flooded as incessant rain battered the areas. Goa Health Minister and Valpoi MLA Vishwajit Rane, who also visited the inundated parts of Sattari, wading through knee-deep water, said in a post on social media on Friday, “We have been awake the whole night getting in touch with our people, workers and supporters. Necessary directions have been issued to the collectors to have the district Management team stationed at Sattari and Usgaon. Water has entered their houses causing a lot of damage. We need to ensure our people’s safety. With the intervention of the disaster management team, they will be shifted to safer locations.”

According to the North Goa district administration, villages in Sanquelim and Valpoi along the river bank were affected due to the heavy rain that lashed the state on Thursday and the early hours of Friday. About six old, traditional houses in Bhironda in Sattari taluka collapsed but there was no damage or injury to anyone, the district administration said.

“Two bridges have been partially submerged. Water is expected to recede in three-four hours. The water resources department team is on the site to ensure that people avoid these roads and bridges and everybody remains safe,” said Ajit Roy, collector of North Goa.

"We are currently coordinating with all agencies for evacuation including the fire department and coast guard. The people are safe," said Ruchika Katyal, collector of South Goa.

In South Goa, the district administration said that there had been flooding and waterlogging in areas including Usgaon, Mardol in Ponda and Sangod in Mollem. “We are currently coordinating with all agencies for evacuation including the fire department and coast guard. The people are safe,” said Ruchika Katyal, collector of South Goa.

While the IMD had issued a ‘red alert’ with extremely heavy rainfall warning on Thursday, it issued a red alert again on Friday afternoon warning of extremely heavy rainfall (exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours) in parts of Goa. The weather department also warned of the possibility of flash floods in the Ghat areas and advised monitoring of areas prone to flooding, landslides and water levels of rivers in the state.