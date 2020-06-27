Goa CM Pramod Sawant: Have to accept community spread has occurred

“We have contact tracing details and also learnt the source for most of the cases…,” the CM said. (File) “We have contact tracing details and also learnt the source for most of the cases…,” the CM said. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that community transmission of Covid-19 has occurred, and the onus is on everyone to take precautions.

Responding to a reporter, Sawant said, “We are aware… there are cases spread across Goa and we have to accept community transmission has occurred.”

This is the first time the government has acknowledged community transmission, with cases spread across various talukas in Goa. On Friday, the state had 667 active cases and 370 recovered cases.

“We have strict SOPs. Even yesterday we had a meeting on enforcing law and order across markets and ensuring people follow rules,” Sawant said. “People have to take precautions and ensure social distancing. They have to take responsibility for themselves and for those near to them. They have to follow social distancing and wear masks.”

As of Friday, there were 315 isolated cases spread across the state. “We have contact tracing details and also learnt the source for most of the cases…,” the CM said.

Currently, 778 people are quarantined at hotels and residences, and a large chunk of asymptomatic patients are at Covid care centres.

While 44 people tested positive on Friday, another 35 were discharged after recovery. Till date the state has conducted 60,350 tests, of which 1,039 were positive

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd