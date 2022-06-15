Goa CM: Looking into conversion laws, will make changes if needed

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday that his legal team was studying anti-conversion laws, and added that if any changes were required, they would be carried out. In an interview to a news channel, Sawant said that “illegal” religious conversions would not be tolerated.

“If anyone illegally converts by inducement or duress, that will not be tolerated,” said Sawant. “This is not for votes. This is a wrong idea,” he said, when asked if his stance was a political strategy.

“At present, the law is weak. My legal team is studying it. If any changes are required, they will be carried out. Anti-conversion laws in the state and in the country are being looked at,” Sawant said. “If for the last 20-25 years someone is doing it (illegal religious conversion), if this has been going on in broad daylight and no one is acting against it even after a complaint, and if with the existing laws we cannot put an end to it, then there needs to be a new law for it,” he added.