Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Leader of Opposition engage in Twitter spat

A TWITTER spat broke out between Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat on Friday in which Sawant said that Kamat’s term as the former chief minister of Goa were the “worst days” the state had seen.

The BJP in the state observed a ‘black day’ on Friday to mark the 46th year since the Indira Gandhi government imposed the Emergency in the country. Kamat, however, said in a tweet, “The @BJP4Goa Govt. has imposed Health, Financial, Social Emergency in Goa resulting in deaths & sufferings of Goans. Let us rise to free Goa from the BJP misrule. Let us fight to protect & preserve the Environment of & identity of Goa.”

Quoting Kamat’s tweet, Sawant wrote on Friday evening, “Democratic India saw its worst days during Congress imposed Emergency, which impeached upon democratic rights of citizens. And Goa saw its worst days during Digambar’s term as Chief Minister. His comment below shows his short term memory.”