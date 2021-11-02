Goa CM hints BJP may be looking at tie-up with MGP

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said like-minded parties should come together on one platform for the upcoming Assembly polls, and indicated that a tie-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), a traditional ally of the BJP, may be under consideration.

“The kind of anarchy we are seeing in Goan politics for the first time, it would need like-minded parties to come to one forum. They (the MGP) were with us earlier too,” Sawant said.

MGP leader Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar said, “We have already said that any party that is willing to give us 12 seats to contest, we will consider…”

BJP Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis is expected to arrive in the state on Tuesday. Dhavalikar may meet Fadnavis, sources said.