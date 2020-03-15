Goa CM tells tourists to avoid state: ‘Don’t travel unnecessarily’

The state will also install thermal scanners at Panaji airport, local ports and railway stations. The state will also install thermal scanners at Panaji airport, local ports and railway stations.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Saturday asked tourists — both domestic and foreign — to avoid the state as a precautionary measure, as the government ramped up measures to stave off a coronavirus outbreak.

Sawant also ordered the closure of educational institutions, pubs, movie halls, public swimming pools, spas, cruises and casinos till March 31, announcing a midnight deadline for the same. The state will also install thermal scanners at Panaji airport, local ports and railway stations.

The moves come after the government invoked the Epidemic Act Friday evening.

For now, the government has allowed malls, restaurants and eateries to remain open.

“We are also advising people not to travel unnecessarily and not conduct meetings with large gatherings. Hotels with wedding venues have also been urged to make sure mass gatherings are avoided,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister is, however, allowing organisers of the ongoing Shigmo, a Hindu festival, to take a call on public floats and carnivals. But he said that any other avoidable religious gathering should be delayed till the outbreak subsides. ENS

