BJP set to replace Goa CM, says Manish Sisodia; saffron party says no chance

Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia Saturday said that two-and-a-half months before the legislative assembly election in Goa, BJP is set to replace Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. He added that he has an “internal list” of BJP that made note of the Sawant government’s failures in the coastal state.

Sisodia’s statement comes a day after Sawant, Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavde and General Secretary (Organisation) Satish Dhond met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda in Delhi after they were summoned to the national capital.

“We have learnt from very reliable sources that BJP is going to change its CM in Goa. Just two months before the assembly election, the party will replace Pramod Sawant and appoint a new Chief Minister. They have done this in Uttarakhand and in Karnataka. The BJP has now realised, just two months before the polls, that the people of Goa are very unhappy with Sawant. He and his government have done no work there. They have realised that they cannot contest the election under his leadership. This must be the first time in the history of the country that the ruling party realises two months before an election that their party has done no work and is now set to change the CM. The BJP is admitting it,” Sisodia told reporters in Delhi.

He added that there is a ‘10-point failure list’ of the Sawant government that the BJP has drawn up. “The party is admitting that Sawant and his government failed in handling Covid. Goa had a shortage of hospital beds and ambulances. There was such mismanagement that the positivity rate was 50 per cent, which is the highest in the country. Goa Panchayats had to take decisions to impose lockdowns because Sawant’s government was sitting idle and the conflict between the Chief Minister and the Health Minister (Vishwajit Rane) was such that Amit Shah himself had to intervene to resolve it,” said Sisodia.

Also Read | Former Goa CM Faleiro appointed Trinamool national vice-president

He said that the list also mentions scams in the state. “Construction workers’ board had set up schemes to benefit them. That money was taken and distributed to party workers by BJP. This is known as the ‘labour gate scam’ in Goa,” he said. He also said that the government’s claims of distributing Rs 5,000 to families that had lost breadwinners to Covid-19, a 20 per cent pay hike for Covid warriors and 10,000 government jobs were also fake.

He said that the Sawant government’s failures also included poor disaster management when cyclone Tauktae struck the west coast in May. “After cyclone Tauktae, there was no power for four days. The government was not prepared despite warnings,” said Sisodia.

He said that the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, closure of government schools, children struggling to find a network for online classes, were all among the reasons for Sawant’s undoing.

“BJP has admitted that they have realised their CM is no good. They can do whatever they want to, they can change the CM two months before the election but even if they do so, nothing will change. You (BJP) should have worked for the people instead. People have already made up their mind. They will vote BJP out and choose AAP,” Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader in Goa said that there was no question of replacing the CM in Goa.

Reacting to Sisodia’s claim, a senior BJP leader from Goa said, “People sitting in Delhi may have forgotten that BJP runs the government in Goa. There is no question of replacing the CM. Since when do AAP leaders in Delhi decide that the BJP will change its CM in Goa? We can also say that we heard from AAP workers in Delhi that Kejriwal will be replaced by Sisodia as CM of Delhi. Kejriwal is the most inefficient CM.”

He said that the meeting held in Delhi was like the meetings held for preparation ahead of assembly polls. “The central leadership holds meetings with leaders of all states going to polls every 15 days. Similarly, they held a meeting with leaders from Goa,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated various beneficiaries of the Swayampurna Goa (self-reliant Goa) in a virtual interaction. Sawant had started the programme modelled on the PM’s Atmanirbhar Bharat programme in October, 2020.

Modi lauded Sawant’s efforts to take Goa to “new heights”. “Today Goa is moving forward with renewed confidence. Double engine government is working with energy and determination for the growth of the state. The result of this team spirit of Team Goa is the resolve of Swayampurna Goa,” Modi said.

After the virtual programme, Sawant said, “The PM has appreciated the efforts of team Goa and of the officials. If we continue to work like this, Goa will become a model for the Swayampurna Goa and Atmanirbhar Bharat programme. This was the PM’s message for us.”

He said his meeting in Delhi with Shah, Nadda and BJP’s Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis was about the upcoming assembly polls. “The meeting was about preparing for the upcoming assembly election. We had a discussion regarding that,” Sawant said.

Meanwhile, Sawant’s office announced Saturday, “CM is travelling out of state for a personal programme and will not be available in the state for Public Meetings till Monday October 25, 2021.” Sources said that he is traveling to Gujarat and is set to return Sunday evening.

Fadnavis had earlier said that the next assembly election will be contested under the leadership of Sawant.

On his visit to Goa on October 14, Shah had commended Sawant for achieving 100 per cent vaccination of the eligible population in Goa with the first dose of the vaccine against Covid 19. He said Goa’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic was among the best in the country.

“Goa government met every challenge very efficiently and faced coronavirus very well. It was among the leading (states) in the country. I have no hesitation in saying that,” said Shah.

Addressing a gathering in Dharbandora, Shah had said, “The polls are far away but make up your mind today. Under Modiji’s leadership, bring back a government with full majority and put a stamp on Pramod Sawant’s work.”