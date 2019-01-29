Goa: Civil aviation ministry launches first GI store

PROMISING 101 more stores, the Civil Aviation ministry launched the country’s first Geographical Indication (GI) store at Dabolim International Airport in Goa on Monday. Launching a store with stocks of cashews and other state specific products from Goa, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu said, “Some geographies have expertise available which are not seen in any other place. In case of Goa, it is the culture, a geographical indicator, but also something which is coming out of nature like its cashews.”

Prabhu, who was in the state for the launch, said, “We want to make sure that all 201 airports—101 airports today and in the next few years another 100 airports—have a GI stall.” The minister explained that these GI stalls will promote products made by local artisans and talents. “Every tourist who comes here wants to take back something that is unique to Goa, not something that he can get in Manhattan or New York. It can be a little memento but something that is unique to Goa, whether it is food, handicraft or something else.” There is an agreement with Goa government to run the stall and agreements with other state governments are expected to be signed soon, the minister added.