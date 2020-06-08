Goa changes strategy: Covid care centres for asymptomatic cases

ESI hospital in Margao was the lone Covid hospital in Goa so far. ESI hospital in Margao was the lone Covid hospital in Goa so far.

With the number of active cases in Goa crossing the designated Covid hospital’s capacity, the state government on Sunday changed its strategy and decided to shift asymptomatic cases to a separate facility at the Shiroda Public Health Centre.

There are 235 active cases in Goa — 15 more than the Covid hospital’s capacity of 220 beds.

Of those who tested positive on Sunday, 30 were from Mangor Hills, Vasco, the lone containment zone in Goa. Three others are travelers from New Delhi and Maharashtra.

Goa saw a rise in infections since June 1 after a resident from Mangor Hill came in contact with a truck driver from Andhra Pradesh which left a trail of 200 positive cases in Mangor Hills. Among those infected are two health workers who were collecting swabs in the containment zone and few others at the health centre looking at operations at manor hills.

Health Secretary Nila Mohanan confirmed a “change in strategy” with the establishment of Covid care centres, adding that they will now be the primary treatment centres for asymptomatic patients.

“We feel we have to keep enough beds available for the symptomatic patients. This would mean symptomatic cases who need the care of a fully equipped Covid hospital should be given the facility and those who are asymptomatic will be shifted to the Covid care centre,” she said.

State Epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar said the figures still indicate local transmission as the positive cases are restricted to and linked to the containment zone.

DHS Director Dr Jose D’sa said, “There is nothing to panic. In Goa, five percent of the patients have shown symptoms while 95 per cent are those without symptoms. They are all being treated. This is a self-limiting disease and they all have got cured. Despite the cases rising over a few days we have zero mortality.”

Meanwhile, the management of nine influential temples in Goa decided to not open on June 8. This comes a day after the Roman Catholic Church and the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats deferred resuming religious services in the wake of rising Covid cases.

