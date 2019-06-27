Goa Cabinet clears bill that allows women to work in late night shifts

“To end discrimination against women and provide equal job opportunities”, the Goa cabinet on Wednesday proposed an amendment to the Factories Act, 1948, which, if cleared, would legally facilitate women to work in state factories in sunset shifts – from 7 pm to 6 am.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said the opportunity was “in the interest of gender equality”. The amendment bill, will now be introduced in the Legislative Assembly. The amendment also looks to allow for security features to be introduced in work sites before women are allowed to work late hours. Speaking to reporters, Sardesai said the move was made after much thought to allow companies to become more productive.