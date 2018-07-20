Goa: Border village liquor vends to be shut down for 30 days

The order stated that the menace is witnessed more during the monsoon season, when groups of youths surround the vicinity. The order stated that the menace is witnessed more during the monsoon season, when groups of youths surround the vicinity.

The North Goa District Magistrate on Thursday issued an order to shut down liquor vends for 30 days across the border of Sattari district in Surla Village.

The order comes after residents of the village had complained of nuisance created by drunk tourists, especially those who travel from neighbouring district of Belgaum in Karnataka.

In the order, under sections of the Goa Excise Act, tourists from Belgaum were mentioned. “As per information available, these tourists visit the isolated village of Surla mainly for drinking liquor which is relatively cheaper than in Karnataka,” the order stated.

The order stated that the menace is witnessed more during the monsoon season, when groups of youths surround the vicinity “by drinking on the streets and bathing in the open nullahs and disrupting flow of pedestrian and traffic movement on the narrow Village Road…”

“If any liquor shop or bar, pub or any other establishment is found selling or serving liquor or alcoholic beverages and found to be contravening these orders… it shall result in cancellation of licenses of the establishment violating these orders and the owner or offender shall also be liable for penal action…” the order stated.

