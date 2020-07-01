scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 01, 2020
COVID19

Goa: BJP MLA tests positive

Till Tuesday, Goa reported 1,315 COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, as per official data.

By: PTI | Panaji | Published: July 1, 2020 10:19:40 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, india coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus india, coronavirus cases in india, india coronavirus cases, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus update, india coronavirus update, covid 19, covid 19 india, india covid 19, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker Last month, a former state health minister tested positive for coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment at the ESI Hospital.

A BJP MLA from Goa has tested positive for coronavirus, a senior state health official said on Wednesday.

The legislator was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for COVID-19 patients, after his test came out positive on Tuesday, the official said.

Last month, a former state health minister tested positive for coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment at the ESI Hospital.

Till Tuesday, Goa reported 1,315 COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, as per official data.

