Goa: BJP MLA tests positive

By: PTI | Panaji | Published: July 1, 2020 10:19:40 am
A BJP MLA from Goa has tested positive for coronavirus, a senior state health official said on Wednesday.
The legislator was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for COVID-19 patients, after his test came out positive on Tuesday, the official said.
Last month, a former state health minister tested positive for coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment at the ESI Hospital.
Till Tuesday, Goa reported 1,315 COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, as per official data.
