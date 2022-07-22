Goa BJP MLA wants 56 villages dropped from Centre’s list of eco-sensitive zones

Updated: July 22, 2022 9:41:11 am
BJP MLA Deviya Rane on Thursday moved a motion in the Goa Legislative Assembly calling its attention to the issue of 56 villages in North Goa’s Sattari taluka being declared “eco sensitive zones” which, she said, was “not acceptable” as villages cannot be declared so without a plan of action. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) should drop these 56 villages from a list of 99 from its draft notification on Ecologically Sensitive Areas in the Western Ghats, Rane added.
“This is a new (draft) notification. Goa is such a small state, 66 per cent land is under forest cover so what is the need for this? We also have CRZ (coastal regulation zone) restrictions, we have other establishments like the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT), airport, defence establishments, where is the land left for people? If you make this an eco sensitive zone, where will people go? I request the chief minister to take a delegation to Delhi to take this up,” Rane said in the Assembly on Thursday. She said not all villages named in the draft notification can be declared ecologically sensitive and many are already under the state government’s protection.
First-time MLA Rane represents Poriem Assembly constituency in the lush Sattari taluka of Goa. She said that villages in Sattari were ideal for ecotourism as the state government had planned but if they are declared ecologically sensitive, there will be no development in those areas. “Mining has shut down and if tourism is also hit, what will happen to the economy?” Rane later said.
“I have requested the chief minister, the environment minister and the forest minister to please put forward (to the MoEF&CC) that this is not going to work for Goa,” she said, adding that they had until September 4 to put forward their objections.
Subscriber Only Stories
Rane said that according to the notification first issued by the MoEF&CC in 2014, 99 villages in Goa were declared ecological sensitive areas of Western Ghats identified by the K Kasturirangan committee. Then chief minister Manohar Parrikar had refused to accept the report. There were many follow ups through correspondences by the Goa government since but the MoEF&CC issued another draft notification on July 6, including 99 villages, despite several representations made by the state government.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters
Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the RajapaksasPremium
Latest News
Goa BJP MLA wants 56 villages dropped from Centre’s list of eco-sensitive zones
Monsoon News Live Updates: Rain spell to continue in Delhi today; CM Eknath Shinde holds meeting over flood sitation
JugJugg Jeeyo is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
‘This book is a distillation of my thoughts about the need for a dynamic balance between the three sectors of society, state and markets’
Sensex gains 300 points in early deals, Nifty tests 16,700-mark
Kallakurichi student death: School was running hostel without a license
World Athletics Championships: Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson wins 200 worlds with 2nd-fastest time ever
Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu reports 2,093 fresh infections, one death; parts of Chennai to face power cut today
Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to sterilise street dogs; here’s why it is crucial
Triple jumper Eldhose Paul qualifies for World C’ships final
While You Were Asleep: Neeraj Chopra walks into the World Championships final in first attempt, Germany beat Austria 2-0 & Noah Lyles third fastest in men’s 200m
Brad Pitt on playing a philosophical assassin in Bullet Train: ‘He’s a chump’