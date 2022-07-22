Goa BJP MLA wants 56 villages dropped from Centre’s list of eco-sensitive zones

BJP MLA Deviya Rane on Thursday moved a motion in the Goa Legislative Assembly calling its attention to the issue of 56 villages in North Goa’s Sattari taluka being declared “eco sensitive zones” which, she said, was “not acceptable” as villages cannot be declared so without a plan of action. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) should drop these 56 villages from a list of 99 from its draft notification on Ecologically Sensitive Areas in the Western Ghats, Rane added.

“This is a new (draft) notification. Goa is such a small state, 66 per cent land is under forest cover so what is the need for this? We also have CRZ (coastal regulation zone) restrictions, we have other establishments like the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT), airport, defence establishments, where is the land left for people? If you make this an eco sensitive zone, where will people go? I request the chief minister to take a delegation to Delhi to take this up,” Rane said in the Assembly on Thursday. She said not all villages named in the draft notification can be declared ecologically sensitive and many are already under the state government’s protection.

First-time MLA Rane represents Poriem Assembly constituency in the lush Sattari taluka of Goa. She said that villages in Sattari were ideal for ecotourism as the state government had planned but if they are declared ecologically sensitive, there will be no development in those areas. “Mining has shut down and if tourism is also hit, what will happen to the economy?” Rane later said.

“I have requested the chief minister, the environment minister and the forest minister to please put forward (to the MoEF&CC) that this is not going to work for Goa,” she said, adding that they had until September 4 to put forward their objections.

Rane said that according to the notification first issued by the MoEF&CC in 2014, 99 villages in Goa were declared ecological sensitive areas of Western Ghats identified by the K Kasturirangan committee. Then chief minister Manohar Parrikar had refused to accept the report. There were many follow ups through correspondences by the Goa government since but the MoEF&CC issued another draft notification on July 6, including 99 villages, despite several representations made by the state government.