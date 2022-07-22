scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Goa BJP MLA wants 56 villages dropped from Centre’s list of eco-sensitive zones

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change should drop 56 villages from a list of 99 from its draft notification on Ecologically Sensitive Areas in the Western Ghats, BJP MLA Deviya Rane has said

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
Updated: July 22, 2022 9:41:11 am
First-time MLA Rane represents Poriem Assembly constituency in the lush Sattari taluka of Goa. (Twitter/@draneofficial)

BJP MLA Deviya Rane on Thursday moved a motion in the Goa Legislative Assembly calling its attention to the issue of 56 villages in North Goa’s Sattari taluka being declared “eco sensitive zones” which, she said, was “not acceptable” as villages cannot be declared so without a plan of action. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) should drop these 56 villages from a list of 99 from its draft notification on Ecologically Sensitive Areas in the Western Ghats, Rane added.

“This is a new (draft) notification. Goa is such a small state, 66 per cent land is under forest cover so what is the need for this? We also have CRZ (coastal regulation zone) restrictions, we have other establishments like the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT), airport, defence establishments, where is the land left for people? If you make this an eco sensitive zone, where will people go? I request the chief minister to take a delegation to Delhi to take this up,” Rane said in the Assembly on Thursday. She said not all villages named in the draft notification can be declared ecologically sensitive and many are already under the state government’s protection.

Also Read |Goa govt says no list of temples destroyed during Portuguese rule

First-time MLA Rane represents Poriem Assembly constituency in the lush Sattari taluka of Goa. She said that villages in Sattari were ideal for ecotourism as the state government had planned but if they are declared ecologically sensitive, there will be no development in those areas. “Mining has shut down and if tourism is also hit, what will happen to the economy?” Rane later said.

“I have requested the chief minister, the environment minister and the forest minister to please put forward (to the MoEF&CC) that this is not going to work for Goa,” she said, adding that they had until September 4 to put forward their objections.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?Premium
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?

Rane said that according to the notification first issued by the MoEF&CC in 2014, 99 villages in Goa were declared ecological sensitive areas of Western Ghats identified by the K Kasturirangan committee. Then chief minister Manohar Parrikar had refused to accept the report. There were many follow ups through correspondences by the Goa government since but the MoEF&CC issued another draft notification on July 6, including 99 villages, despite several representations made by the state government.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  
Delhi Confidential

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

27-year-old woman dies after car crashes into Metro pillar
Gurgaon

27-year-old woman dies after car crashes into Metro pillar

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters
Live Updates

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters

Economy growing, no need to go to India: Bangla border force chief
BSF-BGB talks

Economy growing, no need to go to India: Bangla border force chief

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement