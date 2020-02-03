Goa Assembly adjourned as Opposition protests against CAA congratulatory motion

Speaker Rajesh Patnekar stopped Monseratte to extend the house hours by “five additional minutes”. (File) Speaker Rajesh Patnekar stopped Monseratte to extend the house hours by “five additional minutes”. (File)

Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar was forced to adjourn the Assembly Monday as the Opposition members trooped to the well of the House, protesting against a congratulatory motion by the treasury benches on CAA. The Opposition pointed that moving the motion without any discussion is “murder of democracy” and behaviour reminiscent of “Goli Maro” style of politics.

BJP MLA MLA Atanasio Monserrate was subjected to loud heckling when he stood up and started reading congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the constitutional amendments regarding CAA.

“This act paves way for safeguarding the lives of oppressed religious minorities such as Catholics, Parsis, Hindus from Neighbouring countries who have sought refuge in India..,” Monseratte read from a written note.

Speaker Patnekar stopped him to extend the house hours by “five additional minutes”. He later asked him to continue reading.

The Opposition soon rose from the benches pointing it to be “against the law” to have a congratulatory motion read even as a proposal for discussion has been placed on the house.

“This is wrong, “said former Deputy CM and leader of Goa Forward Vijai Sardessai, “You have a float of majority. Take your float and go congratulate. We have asked for a discussion on CAA, NRC and NPA. It’s the same subject that we have called for discussion. Moving this note without a discussion is completely illegal and beyond the rule book,” he added.

However, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant kept asking Monserrate to keep reading.

“As much as this law is unconstitutional what you are doing is also unconstitutional. Do not come under pressure from the ruling party. You are murdering democracy.

“Democracy cannot be killed. Speaker sir, what these people are doing falls under the Goli Maro category,” Sardesai told the Speaker.

As the opposition stood by the well demanding the motion be taken back, Patnekar kept repeating the “Congratultaory motion is already admitted. I will give you chance to speak.”

Sardesai — whose voice was heard the loudest — repeated, “Speaker sir it was wrong to admit.” Patnekar then rushed out after adjourning the session.

As the drama kept unfolding, Monserrate kept reading without looking up — and had to be interrupted by Chief Minister Sawant who said, “its adjourned.”

