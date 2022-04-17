Goa Archbishop says need to overcome ‘divisive forces’

In his message a day before Easter, Archbishop of Goa, Daman and Diu Filipe Neri Ferrao spoke on the importance of harmony and mutual respect among people and the need to overcome “divisive forces” active in Goa.

In a video message, he said: “Easter invites us to make this joy infectious by extending our hands to all people of good will and working together for peace, harmony and mutual respect among men and women of different social, cultural and religious traditions and by overcoming divisive forces that seem to be active even in our own state.”

The Archbishop’s message for peace and harmony comes days after clashes broke out between two religious groups in South Goa’s Vasco on the evening of Ram Navami on April 10. While nobody was seriously injured in the incident, tension prevailed in the Baina area of Vasco following which three FIRs were registered, 14 persons were arrested and released on bail later.

A day earlier, Goa CM Pramod Sawant had asked villagers and families to be vigilant about religious conversions. “We have seen that in various parts of Goa, people are moving towards religious conversion. Taking advantage of different things… such people are being taken (in) in this manner. We say that by mistake, in such circumstances, there should be no religious conversion,” Sawant had said at the installation ceremony of a temple at Jalmi Wada.