Goa announces criteria for providing ex-gratia relief to kin of Covid victims

Over a month after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the Goa government will pay an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh to families from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) who may have lost their breadwinner to Covid-19, the Director of Social Welfare in the state on Friday issued a statement that the eligibility criteria for the scheme include family income of less than Rs 8 lakh and residence in Goa for at least 15 years.

The statement issued by Director of Social Welfare Umeshchandra Joshi also stated that “all deaths in the family due to Covid-19 subject to one claim per family”. On Goa Statehood Day on May 30, Sawant had announced that the state government will provide ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to EWS families that may have lost their breadwinners to Covid-19. Joshi said in a statement that forms to avail the scheme will be available at the Directorate of Social Welfare.

So far there have been 3,062 Covid-19 deaths in the coastal state since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.