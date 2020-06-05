Goa, Andhra govts to probe source of infection in key containment zone

Of 202 swabs collected on June 2, 42 tested positive as compared to 32 testing positive from 353 samples collected on Wednesday. (Picture for representation) Of 202 swabs collected on June 2, 42 tested positive as compared to 32 testing positive from 353 samples collected on Wednesday. (Picture for representation)

The Goa government has established contact with its Andhra Pradesh counterpart as it continues to probe the “source of infection” of a Covid-19 containment zone in south Goa. Early this week, the densely-populated Mangor Hill in port town Vasco was designated a containment zone after a family of six tested positive.

The move comes even as the state added 40 new positive cases on Thursday, bringing the total in the state to 109. As many as 32 of the 40 cases are residents of the containment zone, making it the “priority point” for testing and treatment. The rest were people who travelled to Goa.

“The person in the family (which tested positive) who was symptomatic for a longer period compared to other family members is in the fish business. So he was constantly interacting with fish trucks coming from Andhra Pradesh. The godown he was going to was supplied primarily by trucks from Andhra Pradesh,” said Nila Mohanan, state health secretary.

Mohanan added contact has been established with the district administration in Andhra Pradesh, and that efforts were on to identify the spread of the infection. “It’s not the same truck driver who came again,” she said, adding that the Goan resident in Mangor could have come in contact with more than one contact from Andhra Pradesh.

The health secretary also said that local transmission is now assumed since the family is the “focal point” and is assumed by the government “as the source within the locality” from which the infection spread.

The district administration found that the private practitioner who treated the patient took time to report the case, which could also have led to a delay in testing. The government is also looking at 400 fresh swabs collected on Thursday to assess if cases are decreasing.

“These 400 swabs we collected today, if it shows a lesser number, then we can say cases are decreasing,” Mohanan said.

Of 202 swabs collected on June 2, 42 tested positive as compared to 32 testing positive from 353 samples collected on Wednesday.

The assumption will be based on the fact that the first set of 202 samples were from the immediate perimeter, with the radius extending to the outer rings of the containment zone as the number of swabs increased.

Among those who tested positive on Thursday is a health worker who was active in the area under containment zone duties.

Since the first case was reported, access to the zone has been blocked, with the district administration ensuring that essentials are supplied to residents through helplines. A total of 2,000 residents live in the Mangor Hill containment zone, with close to half having been tested.

