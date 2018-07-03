Goa: Activist Claude Alvares arrested for symbolic protest, released

Claude Alvares Claude Alvares

Activists Claude Alvares and Rahul Basu were arrested on Monday for having symbolically locked the offices of State Mines and Geology Department. The duo were arrested and released on personal bond by evening by the Panjim Police station. “We symbolically locked the office of Mines and Geology Department and the police have symbolically arrested me,” Alvares told reporters after he was released by the police.

Following a petition by Alvares, ore extraction in all 88 operational mines in Goa was banned by the apex court, bringing the multi-billion industry to a grinding halt from March this year. On May 12 this year, Alvares decided to stage a symbolic protest after mining companies allegedly continued to mine, flouting the Supreme Court ban.

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App