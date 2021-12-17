Supporters of Goa ex-minister facing abuse charges protest

Milind Naik, the Goa minister who resigned on Wednesday on allegations of sexual exploitation, got elected from the Mormugao assembly constituency in South Goa thrice on a BJP ticket and was twice made a minister. His last victory was with a narrow margin of 140 votes against Congress’s Sankalp Amonkar.

It was Amonkar’s complaint against him, based on video, audio and WhatsApp chats as alleged evidence of sexual exploitation, that saw Naik submit his resignation to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Amonkar made the chats and the audio clips public nearly three years after the woman first approached him in February 2019.

While Naik’s resignation has been accepted by the Chief Minister and Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, he has not made any public statement yet. On Thursday, he remained unavailable for comment even as several gathered at a government school ground in Bogda in Mormugao in his support. BJP workers from this assembly constituency gathered to plead Naik’s innocence and maintained that he resigned to ensure a “fair investigation”.

They claimed the allegations against Naik are false and made only to malign him ahead of Assembly polls in the state.

Leo Rodrigues, councillor from the Mormugao Municipal Council said, “I have known Milind for 17 years and he is a good man, respectful of women.”