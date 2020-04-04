Goa: 8 Tabligh attendees test negative for COVID-19, test report of one awaited

“Eight Goans who had attended congregation of Tablighi Jamaat have reported negative for #Covid19, one test report still awaited,” tweeted Health Minister Viswajit Rane. (Anil Sharma) “Eight Goans who had attended congregation of Tablighi Jamaat have reported negative for #Covid19, one test report still awaited,” tweeted Health Minister Viswajit Rane. (Anil Sharma)

On Saturday, Goa got its seventh COVID-19 case, with a sailor settled in St Estevam, north goa, confirming positive and quarantined. “A man from St Estevam, who had returned from a foreign country. He has been shifted to Covid-19 hospital. Total active cases in the state now are seven,” tweeted Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

Meanwhile, of the two cases who had tested positive first, and tested negative the second time, have tested positive in their third tests, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, adding they will continue to be at the Covid -19 hospital.

“Six cases of the seven who tested positive are on account of foreign travel history. Our transmission is still in the first phase. Community transmission has not happened in Goa because of people’s cooperation, said Sawant.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also confirmed that of the nine Tablighis who had visited Delhi, the test results of eight have come negative.

"Eight Goans who had attended congregation of Tablighi Jamaat have reported negative for #Covid19, one test report still awaited," tweeted Health Minister Viswajit Rane.

