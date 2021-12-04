Goa: 1 dead, 4 missing as barge encounters rough weather at sea

FIVE OF 10 crew members on a barge were rescued by the Coast Guard off the coast of Goa on Friday. The Coast Guard also recovered the body of one of the crew.

According to Coast Guard officials, after the barge Shri Krishna encountered rough weather north of the Vengurla Rocks, off the coast of Goa, its crew members jumped into the water to escape. By Friday evening, four members were still missing. Coast Guard officials said the barge had left from Jaigarh in Maharashtra for Goa. According to Coast Guard Goa DIG A Bose, after they were informed about the incident, the Coast Guard pressed its helicopter Chetak and three ships for search and rescue operations.

While one member was found dead, five others were rescued, including three who were rescued by three different fishing boats. The identities of those rescued were not revealed yet. Late on Friday, two ships were still at sea searching for the four missing members, Coast Guard officials said.