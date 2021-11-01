Free pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif, Shirdi among Kejriwal’s promises ahead of Goa polls

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised free pilgrimage to Ayodhya and various other religious centres if the party is voted to power in Goa in the 2022 Assembly polls.

“If we form the government in Goa, we will arrange free pilgrimage to Ayodhya for Hindus and to Velankanni for Christians. For Muslims, we will provide a free trip to Ajmer Sharif and to Shirdi temple for those who revere Sai Baba,” Kejriwal said in Goa.

According to news agency PTI, Kejriwal, speaking to reporters, said this is the “third guarantee” being given by AAP to Goans.

Earlier, in one of the two guarantees, the AAP had promised to provide employment to at least one member of each family and unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 per month till then.

During one of his previous visits to Goa, Kejriwal had promised that AAP would provide 300 units of electricity free per family per month in Goa and an uninterrupted power supply.

“I would like to assure all that ‘Kejriwal ki guarantee hai, puri karke hi rahenge’,” he said.

He also said free pilgrimage is not a new thing because his government has introduced “CM Tirthyatra Yojna” in Delhi.

“In the first two years, more than 35,000 people benefitted from this Yojna. We take the people (to pilgrimage spots) in air-conditioned trains. We look after all their needs, including meals,” he said.

Kejriwal added that AAP will provide “honest government for the first time in Goa”. “There is no scarcity of revenue. We will fulfil all the guarantees promised by me,” he added.

Kejriwal also alleged that BJP was trying to protect Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant despite corruption allegations levelled against him by former Governor Satya Pal Malik.

“When we announce the poll guarantees, people ask me from where will I get funds. Former governor Satya Pal Malik has given a reply to it,” the Delhi chief minister said.

In an interview to a television channel, Malik, who served as the Governor of Goa from October 2019 to August 2020, had said: “There was corruption in Goa government in handling of everything”, adding that he was transferred from Goa because he had spoken against Chief Minister Sawant.

Kejriwal added that in the last 75 years of free India, this is for the first time that any governor has made such allegation against his government.

Furthermore, criticising the Congress and the BJP, the Delhi CM said that the high unemployment rate in Goa was due to the wrong policies of both the parties.

