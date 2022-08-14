scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Four literary figures felicitated in Goa; among them, a wheelchair-bound writer who has MS

Garad, who has a Master’s degree in Konkani, said her first book Kavya Parmal — a collection of her poems — won her accolades and her book on “Stories for kids” was on its way and was expected to be released next month.

Written by MAYURA JANWALKAR | Panaji |
August 14, 2022 4:12:54 am
Panaji, Goa, goa news, Sahitya Akademi awards, Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar, Shraddha Garad, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsGovernor P S Sreedharan Pillai with the four writers at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Express

“Since I cannot hold a pen in my hand, I type with one finger on the mobile phone,” says 35-year-old Shraddha Garad, who has been physically challenged since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014. But after numerous taps of her right index finger, she published her first book in Konkani in 2020 and was recognised with the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar.

“The mobile phone is the only source I have. Writing is a lifeline for me. Only through writing do I have happiness,” says the wheelchair-bound woman.

Garad, who has a Master’s degree in Konkani, said her first book Kavya Parmal — a collection of her poems — won her accolades and her book on “Stories for kids” was on its way and was expected to be released next month. Four more books are on the way to publication and she hopes to finish her sixth book by next year.

Garad was among Goa’s four literary figures felicitated at the Raj Bhavan by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday. Jnanpith awardee Damodar Mauzo, among Goa’s most prominent writers, was also felicitated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar HandshakePremium
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar Handshake
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...Premium
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...

Two days ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, Pillai said: “What is freedom… we are already enjoying political freedom but in the literary field and the cultural field, social field, freedom is a subjective concept. We have to give freedom to all. As far as the unity of the nation is concerned, art and literature are important. What is the basis of democracy? The right to differ, to criticise others. We can give maximum importance to Opposition parties… our minds are not closed.”

With the intervention of the Goa Raj Bhavan, Garad, a resident of Davorlim in South Goa, has been receiving treatment at the Goa Medical College along with aid of Rs 1 lakh from the Governor’s discretionary fund.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 04:12:54 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh

3

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

When Vyjayanthimala said that her affair with Raj Kapoor was a 'publicity stunt', an angry Rishi Kapoor called her out: 'She has no right to distort facts'

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'
HashtagPolitics

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism
Explained

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big
Unsung Heroes

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Cricket chases the American dream

Cricket chases the American dream

Premium
Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Premium
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement