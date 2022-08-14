Four literary figures felicitated in Goa; among them, a wheelchair-bound writer who has MS

August 14, 2022 4:12:54 am
“Since I cannot hold a pen in my hand, I type with one finger on the mobile phone,” says 35-year-old Shraddha Garad, who has been physically challenged since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014. But after numerous taps of her right index finger, she published her first book in Konkani in 2020 and was recognised with the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar.
“The mobile phone is the only source I have. Writing is a lifeline for me. Only through writing do I have happiness,” says the wheelchair-bound woman.
Garad, who has a Master’s degree in Konkani, said her first book Kavya Parmal — a collection of her poems — won her accolades and her book on “Stories for kids” was on its way and was expected to be released next month. Four more books are on the way to publication and she hopes to finish her sixth book by next year.
Garad was among Goa’s four literary figures felicitated at the Raj Bhavan by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday. Jnanpith awardee Damodar Mauzo, among Goa’s most prominent writers, was also felicitated.
Two days ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, Pillai said: “What is freedom… we are already enjoying political freedom but in the literary field and the cultural field, social field, freedom is a subjective concept. We have to give freedom to all. As far as the unity of the nation is concerned, art and literature are important. What is the basis of democracy? The right to differ, to criticise others. We can give maximum importance to Opposition parties… our minds are not closed.”
With the intervention of the Goa Raj Bhavan, Garad, a resident of Davorlim in South Goa, has been receiving treatment at the Goa Medical College along with aid of Rs 1 lakh from the Governor’s discretionary fund.
