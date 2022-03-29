Former minister Ramesh Tawadkar elected Goa Speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Canacona MLA Ramesh Tawadkar was elected Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly with a majority vote on Tuesday. Tawadkar, a former minister and leader of the BJP’s Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha, was backed by legislators of his party, two of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three independents supporting the government. He is also the first person from the Scheduled Tribe category to become Goa Speaker.

MLA from Goa’s southernmost taluka, Tawadkar had earlier served as the minister of agriculture, sports and tribal affairs between 2012 and 2017.

Tawadkar’s nomination was opposed by 15 opposition legislators in the 40-member House. The opposition had nominated senior Congress MLA Aleixo Sequeira as Speaker. He was backed by MLAs from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and senior Congress legislator Digambar Kamat escorted Tawadkar to his seat after the election.

Tawadkar said he considers himself fortunate that he had received the cooperation of many people to bring about a change for Goa’s tribal population and to address the issues faced by the state’s backward areas in his constituency.

“The members who have backed me have honoured not only me and my family but my community and the people of the constituency as well,” Tawadkar said.

Congratulating Tawadkar, Congress nominee Sequeira said: “In all humility, I accept my defeat. I am happy that you have become the Speaker of the assembly.”

Senior MGP leader Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar described Tawadkar as the ‘Bhumiputra (son of the soil)’.

Stirring up a debate, GFP legislator Vijai Sardesai congratulated Tawadkar and spoke about the importance of the Speaker’s neutrality in the backdrop of defections. In a veiled reference to Tawadkar’s predecessor Rajesh Patnekar, who had lost from the Bicholim seat in the polls, Sardesai said that the Speaker, despite being an elected MLA, does not get re-elected, sometimes.

Minister Mauvin Godinho took exception to Sardesai’s statement and said this was not an occasion to “demoralise” anyone. He said Sardesai must withdraw his statement. Sardesai said in a congratulatory motion that nobody was demoralising anyone. Tawadkar, however, said his words would be expunged.