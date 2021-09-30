Former Goa CM Faleiro inducted into Trinamool Congress

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro was inducted into the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the former Congress leader met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat. TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Subrata Mukherjee and Sougata Roy were present at the induction ceremony.

Faleiro, who had been a Congressman for 40 years, is a seven-time MLA from South Goa’s Navelim.

Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC’s National General Secretary, meanwhile said the party will not enter into a pre-poll alliance ahead of the Goa election expected early next year.

“TMC will fight it out alone. I hope that will put all speculation to rest,” he said. He was asked about the possibility of a tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

TMC president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “It’s a matter of great pride for me to welcome former Goa CM, 7-time MLA and stalwart Goan leader Shri @luizinhofaleiro to the Trinamool Congress family. Together we will stand up for every Goan, fight divisive forces and work towards ushering in a NEW DAWN for Goa.”

On Wednesday, Faleiro spoke of uniting the “fragmented Congress family”.

“Today when I am joining the TMC my dream is to bring the Congress family together. Today the Congress family fragmented with TMC, YSR Congress and Indira Congress. I will try to ensure the Congress family is once again consolidated. My main mission today is to defeat the BJP and its divisive policies, culture of intolerance, hatred, and vengeance,” said Faleiro.

He said he would not speak against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, but added that a “new national leadership” was needed to fight the BJP.

Abhishek Banerjee said the Goa polls may be just a few months away, but time would not be a factor that would affect the TMC’s prospects in the state. “The party will put its full weight behind the Goa unit,” he said..

Besides Faleiro, nine others joined the TMC Wednesday.

Meanwhile, AICC Goa Desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said Wednesday that “some small-time people” had joined Faleiro in the TMC. He said that nobody had expected the TMC to enter the political race to the legislative Assembly polls early next year.