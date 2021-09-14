Former East Bengal footballer joins Goa Congress

Former footballer Alvito D’Cunha was Monday inducted into the Congress’s Goa unit ahead of the Assembly polls next year. D’Cunha, who played for domestic football giants East Bengal, joined the party in Panaji in the presence of senior state leaders.

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Elvis Gomes, who also recently joined the Congress, introduced D’Cunha as a ‘Made is Goa’ footballer who shot to fame in Kolkata.

The former winger was welcomed with a Congress jersey bearing the number nine. “You are now the official player of the Indian National Congress,” Gomes told D’cunha at the induction ceremony in the Congress House in Panaji.

D’Cunha said that he had joined the party to be its “sports icon” and would support any candidates the party chooses to contest the Assembly polls.

If offered him a ticket to contest, he said he would “think about it”.

“I cannot be selfish. I cannot say that I have joined the party so now I should be given a ticket also. I will support whichever candidate the party chooses,” he said.

D’Cunha said that he was a fan of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and had campaigned for her in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly polls earlier this year. He said he had seen several sportspersons and film personalities joining the TMC and doing well.

D’Cunha, a popular footballer in Kolkata, said the TMC had approached him — and so had the Bengal BJP.

“I don’t have voting rights in Kolkata, I could have changed it but my birth place is Goa. My life is in Goa. Goa has given me everything,” D’Cunha said.

He said he hoped to be able to work in the interest of sportspersons and involve them to work with their local MLAs to improve the situation in Goa for footballers and other sportspersons. He said the BJP government had called football the state’s number one sport but had done little to promote it.