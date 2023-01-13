For yrs, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of Hospet-Vasco Da Gama rail line

Facing soot-covered homes, cars, gardens and farms due to the transportation of coal by train from the Vasco Da Gama port to Karnataka through the heart of Velsao village in south Goa, the villagers have been at loggerheads with the Railways for at least six years now over double-tracking the line between Hospet and Vasco Da Gama.

Residents have opposed the project, as they believe it will facilitate more coal transportation.

By extension, they have also opposed the recent initiative of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to construct a 260 m-long service track – called a station hub or track machine siding used for changing engines or for track repair work – in the same area.

Over the last 10 days, protests have erupted in Velsao over the plan to construct this siding, which is not related to doubling tracking the line between Hospet and Vasco Da Gama, according to RVNL authorities.

Velsao residents have opposed the plan alleging that the service track is coming up on privately-owned land, and will also facilitate more coal transportation, a claim refuted by RVNL.

S B Sahoo, general manager of RVNL Goa, said, “Construction is taking place on land owned by the government. There is no encroachment. This has also got nothing to do with the double tracking project.”

Between 8 to 10 freight trains, carrying coal daily, commute on the existing railway line between Vasco Da Gama and Karnataka, residents said. This has impacted their way of life, diminishing produce from coconut farms by at least 40 percent, polluting groundwater and causing respiratory problems, they claimed.

Orville Dourado Rodriques, founder of Goencho Ekvott, a Velsao-based NGO at the forefront of the protests, said: “We are opposing the double tracking as this will lead to transportation of more coal through our village. While we are battling this for the last two-and-a-half years, the Railways dubiously began construction on the east side of the tracks (double tracking has been sanctioned for the west side) about 10 days ago, that too on privately-owned land. We have received no notice, no intimation about this work.”

The RVNL on Thursday said that as the construction is taking place on government-owned land, a court order has cited that it does not need permission from any panchayat for any such project. “We have infact been advised not to interact directly with any residents to maintain law and order. Moreover, if a project runs along 15 odd villages, it is not feasible for us to take permission from all the panchayats, keeping them all on board. The court order is to help the process,” said an official.

To maintain law and order in Velsao, the Goa Police on Wednesday intervened during protests and stopped work for the siding. It also arranged a joint inspection by the deputy collector and RVNL authorities on Friday at 11 am.

Based on property documents in her possession, Shaliny Barbosa, who has claimed ownership of the land where the project is coming up, on Thursday filed a second complaint with the Cansaulim panchayat alleging encroachment of her land by RVNL.

On Saturday, she had filed a similar complaint with the neighbouring Velsao panchayat, prompting the panchayat to issue a stop work and showcause notice on Monday to RVNL, asking it to produce documents proving ownership of the land.

On the issue of doubling tracking, Sahoo said, “The port at Vasco Da Gama is one of three ports connecting a coastline spanning 1,200 km along the western ghats, to the Central Railway (CR) line in the hinterland of India. It is a much needed connectivity, and should not be opposed. For example, for any disaster response for the coast, we will use these lines for communication and supply of essential items.”

The three ports with connectivity to the CR include the port in Mumbai, Mormugao Port (Vasco) and the Mangaluru port. While the port in Mumbai already has double tracking, the same work has been sanctioned for Mormugaon and Mangaluru ports. “We are legally trying to acquire land for the project and this is in process. In case of Velsao, this is in progress, and we have made the declaration for acquisition via a gazette. We are paying handsomely for the acquisition. Our compensation has even reached over Rs 10 crore per acre in other locations in some cases. Why is there opposition to this project,” Sahoo asked.

“The Railways is willing to cooperate with the residents, and we will look at the feasibility of any demand they make. But they should at least hold dialogue with us. For example, between Kulem and Margaon portion of the double tracking, we constructed six underpasses outside of plan because the residents expressed the need,” he added.

Incidentally, the plan for double tracking was opposed by then Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar in 2013. Alina Saldana, former minister for environment and forest and former Cortalim MLA had said on Wednesday: “Manohar Parrikar had opposed the double tracking plan up to Vasco to save residents of Velsao from this trouble.”