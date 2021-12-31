Father-son poll duel in doubt as ex-CM Rane has a rethink

THE ANTICIPATED father-son electoral duel in Goa’s Sattari taluka may not play out as expected. While the Congress has announced the candidature of former chief minister and 11-time MLA Pratapsingh Rane from Poriem, the Congress veteran may be giving his decision a rethink.

“I am a sitting MLA, I have completed 50 years, I am 80-plus. What more do you want? Fifty years is a long time and I have my own things to do. I have done my bit. I’ve done it for the people and I wish them all the best,” Rane told The Indian Express on Thursday.

Rane’s son and BJP MLA Vishwajit Rane had earlier insisted that his father should now “retire gracefully”. If not, Vishwajit said he would contest the Poriem seat from BJP and defeat his father in the upcoming Assembly polls.

At a public rally Thursday in Mayem, North Goa, BJP election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at the Congress and said Digambar Kamat, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, was the only MLA left in the Congress. He was reminded about Rane, who was declared the Congress candidate from Poriem. Fadnavis, however, said, “No, he is not going to contest. He has already announced it.”

Asked about Fadnavis’s comment, Rane said it was “somewhat correct”. He, however, said Vishwajit played no part in him reconsidering contesting the polls.