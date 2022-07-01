Song and dance in Goa hotel as Shinde takes oath, his comrades to return home tomorrow

When their leader Eknath Shinde left Goa for Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs backing him stayed back at the Taj Resort and Convention Centre in Goa as decided, assuring him of their full support.

Hours later, they spoke with him through a video-conferencing facility. Soon after, videos of them dancing in a banquet hall surfaced on social media.

“They did that in excitement. This announcement was unexpected for everyone,” said Deepak Kesarkar, MLA from Sawantwadi in Maharashtra and the spokesperson for the Shiv Sena’s breakaway ‘Shinde’ faction.

Late Thursday night, hours after becoming the Chief minister, Shinde was set to return to Goa to meet the MLAs. Sources said Shinde was expected to arrive around 1 am and the faction of his MLAs who watched his swearing-in ceremony on a large TV screen in Goa was waiting to welcome him.

“We are eagerly waiting for him to come. We will have a little welcome ceremony when he arrives,” an MLA said.

Behind layers of security and curbs on their movement, MLAs backing Shinde had a celebration of sorts at their hotel in Dona Paula after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis declared in Mumbai that Shinde would be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

“Before he was sworn-in as CM, Shinde-saheb spoke to all of us (on video conference) and said he would have liked all of us to be there but he has to take oath this evening,” one MLA said. “We told him to go ahead; that we are with him. The mood here is of celebration. We are thrilled that our leader has become the CM.”

“We will return to Mumbai on Saturday to vote for the Assembly Speaker. Saturday is an auspicious day…. We will pray to Lord Hanuman to give us strength,” Kesarkar said.

Shinde, Kesarkar claimed, has received the blessings of Maharashtra’s senior-most political leader, Sharad Pawar.

Hinting at Shinde’s close links with the Thackerays, Kesarkar said, “It was Balasaheb’s (Bal Thackeray) wish that a true Shiv Sainik should become the Chief Minister. Today his wish has come true. Even Uddhav-ji had said that he would be happy if Shinde went there (with BJP) and became CM…”

Shrikant Shinde, Kalyan MP and Shinde’s son, who was also lodged at the hotel in Goa, left for Mumbai on Thursday evening, before the swearing-in ceremony.

The upscale hotel in Dona Paula continues to be a heavily guarded fortress, with restrictions on entry of non-residing guests and restaurants closed for walk-in customers.

Kesarkar, who represents Sawantwadi in Maharashtra’s southern district bordering Goa, said his constituency is only 40 km away. “We have been patient for so many days; we can be patient for a few more,” he said.

Another MLA from the rebel camp said, “We do want to go back home and meet our constituents. We have been in touch with them regularly. We had expected this to take as long as it did, and we came prepared.” “It’s been raining heavily, but Goa is lovely,” he added.

The last 10 days, an MLA said, was also a “great experience” for them to get to know each other better. “We belong to different constituencies and don’t get to interact so much with each other. But (over the last few days since leaving Maharashtra) we spent time together, discussed issues of our people, our joys and sorrows,” the MLA said.

Kesarkar pointed out that they should not be “defamed”, and that they are capable of footing their hotel bill. “If we can pay Rs 51 lakh for the CM Relief fund in Assam, if we can pay Rs 1 crore for the incident (building collapse) in Maharashtra, why can’t we pay our own hotel bills? There is no problem,” he said.

The Sawantwadi MLA said they left Maharashtra since they were being “pressured” — “psychological pressure was being mounted, bad things were said about us by Mr (Sanjay) Raut…. We felt bad.”