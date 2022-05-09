ED raids Dempo Group, searches in offices across Goa

By: Express Web Desk | Panaji |
Updated: May 9, 2022 11:54:56 am
The Enforcement Directorate Monday conducted searches across offices of the Goa-based Dempo Group of companies.
The Dempo group, which earlier had mining as its core business, has investments in ship-building, real estate, education and media among other sectors.
More details awaited.
