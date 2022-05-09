scorecardresearch
Monday, May 09, 2022
ED raids Dempo Group, searches in offices across Goa

The Dempo group, which earlier had mining as its core business, has investments in ship-building, real estate, education and media among other sectors.

By: Express Web Desk | Panaji |
Updated: May 9, 2022 11:54:56 am
The Enforcement Directorate Monday conducted searches across offices of the Goa-based Dempo Group of companies.

More details awaited.

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.

Best of Express

