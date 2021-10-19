Don’t want tourists who consume drugs, cook in bus: Goa tourism minister

Goa tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Tuesday that tourists consuming drugs were not welcome in Goa. “We don’t want tourists who consume drugs. We don’t want tourists who spoil Goa. We don’t want tourists who come to Goa and cook food inside a bus. We want the richest tourists. We welcome all tourists but they should enjoy themselves while respecting Goa’s culture.”

Goa ports minister Micheal Lobo on Tuesday said that he will write to the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) not to allow cruise ships found with ‘drugs’ to dock in Goa. Lobo’s comments come in the light of the Goa-bound cruise ship that was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 after which Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan was arrested in Mumbai.

“If there are cruise ships on which there are parties and there are drugs, they should not be allowed to dock at the MPT. I will write to the MPT not to allow them,” Lobo said on Thursday. The MPT, Goa’s major port, comes under the union ministry of shipping. Lobo was talking to journalists after the last session of the incumbent Goa legislative assembly came to an end on Tuesday.