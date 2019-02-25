Doctors from AIIMS examine Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

A TEAM of doctors from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences, led by Dr Pramod Garg, visited Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is hospitalised at Goa Medical College, on Sunday evening.

Officials at the Chief Minister’s Office said Dr Garg, from Department of Gastroenterology, AIIMS, was flown down as he is leading Parrikar’s treatment in India.

Parrikar was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February 2018 and since then has been treated in hospitals in Mumbai, Delhi and in New York.

In an official bulletin at 8.30 pm, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed the tests now “were being done by Dr Garg and team”. He added, “Some medicines were changed, as they were required to be changed. He (Parrikar) is now stable.”

In a tweet at 9.30 pm, he added, “There was no endoscopy performed, nor is there any sign of bleeding. He will be kept under observation for another 24 hours and discharged thereafter. Appealing all to follow my tweets for latest updates on the CM’s health and not pay heed to any rumours.”

Parrikar has been recuperating at his private residence for close to six months and was last seen in public at Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan earlier in February when BJP chief Amit Shah came to address the party. Since early this year, he has limited his public interactions and only travels along with the medical staff of Goa Medical College. With speculation rife on the CM’s deteriorating health, Rane kept tweeting not to heed to any rumours.

Meanwhile, the BJP in the state has called an urgent meeting of all party MLAs Monday. A BJP MLA said the nature of the meeting wasn’t disclosed yet.