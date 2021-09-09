Devendra Fadnavis appointed as election in-charge of Goa ahead of polls

The BJP on Wednesday appointed former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis as the election in-charge of Goa that is slated for polls in February-March next year. Party president J P Nadda also appointed union minister for culture and tourism G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh as co-incharge for the state.

“Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant and his entire cabinet has done tremendous work and we are confident that people of Goa will once against show faith in Goa’s BJP developmental agenda. I have worked and campaigned in last four Goa Assembly Elections and all our BJP Maharashtra karyakartas will stand shoulder to shoulder with Goa Karyakartas, as always!” Fadnavis said.

Welcoming the appointments for election in-charge for Goa, Sawant said, “Their guidance will further strengthen the party’s resolve and preparedness to win 22+ seats in 2022 assembly elections.” After a meeting of state cabinet ministers and BJP leaders at the BJP office in Panaji, Sawant said, “He (Fadnavis) was also in-charge of election in Bihar too, he is Marathi-speaking and he has had a long-time association with Goa. He has a vast experience in the organisation and he knows every MLA in Goa. There is a lot of excitement among party workers,” Sawant added.

Meanwhile, the Goa Forward Party, an estranged ally of the BJP, Wednesday said that “all anti-BJP forces should come together for the forthcoming elections as ‘Team Goa’ to defeat the anti-Goemkar (Goan) BJP.”

Attacking the BJP government on a host of issues including poor Covid-19 management, and passing the Bhumiputra Adhikarini Bill without consulting the public, GFP President Vijai Sardesai said, “The present Government’s only aim is to sell Goa to the highest bidder, and if the BJP comes back to power because of those trying to split the anti-BJP vote, it will be the end of our beautiful state of Goa….Which is why the BJP has to be defeated and to achieve this, all like-minded pro-Goa forces have to unite.”

Sardesai had in July said that the Congress party had agreed to an alliance with GFP, the Congress has, however, remained non-committal and maintained that a decision on any pre-poll alliance has not been taken by the party high command as yet. Last week, NCP leader Praful Patel also asked the Congress to make up its mind about a possible alliance for the upcoming polls by mid-September. Patel had said that he had met Sardesai too.

Echoing Patel’s words, Sardesai said on Wednesday, “But one cannot clap with one hand. Two hands are needed.”

Meanwhile, the AAP that has also been aggressively hitting the field in Goa ahead of the assembly polls, announced a ‘jobs for all Goans’ movement on Tuesday.

Sardesai, who said that his party only had the interest of Goans at heart, jibed on Wednesday, “We are gully boys, we are not Delhi boys.”