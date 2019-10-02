Delhi: 27-year-old objects to men carrying gun, shot in face

A 27-year-old man was shot dead, allegedly by three bike-borne men, in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri Tuesday morning, said police.

According to police, the victim, Jaspal Bhatti, was returning home from a gurdwara when he saw the accused carrying a pistol and objected to it. This led to an altercation between them, and the accused shot Bhatti in the face, said police.

Bhatti died on the spot. One of the accused was chased down by locals and was taken into custody.

Bhupinder Singh (45), an eyewitness, told The Indian Express, “I was with my friends when I saw three men on a bike harassing a man. The victim, who was passing by, spotted one of them carrying a pistol asked them about the weapon. This led to an altercation and the accused shot Jaspal three-four times. One bullet hit Jaspal’s face. The men tried to flee, but the bike lost balance and fell. One of them was caught. Police were informed.”

The arrested accused, Guddu (23), told police he had loaned Rs 2 lakh to a man. One the day of the incident, the accused were looking for him to get their money back when Jaspal caught them with the weapon.

“The accused wanted to threaten the other man, but when Jaspal intervened, Guddu shot him. Guddu was caught by locals,” said a senior police officer.

Jasmeet Singh, DCP (East), said, “We received a PCR call around 5 am and rushed to the spot. A team has been deployed to arrest the other accused.” Bhatti is survived by his parents, wife and a five-year-old daughter.