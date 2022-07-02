Will reply to Uddhav Thackeray’s letter removing Eknath Shinde from post of Shiv Sena leader: Deepak Kesarkar

Ahead of the departure of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs from Goa to Mumbai, Deepak Kesarkar, the spokesperson of the faction of MLAs backing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s letter “removing” Shinde from the post of “Shiv Sena leader” would be replied to legally.

“We have said that we will not answer any questions made over the statements made by Uddhavji. We still have the greatest respect for him. The letter that Shindesaheb received yesterday has been written in the legal language that it will have to be replied to in the legal language and we will do it. When a leader is elected and he is sworn in as the chief minister, he becomes the leader of the House. And by removing him (from the party) they should think whether this is an insult to the people of Maharashtra. The language in which Shindesaheb has received the letter, we will definitely reply to it,” said Kesarkar, legislator from Sawantwadi.

Shinde arrived at the Taj Resort and Convention Centre in Dona Paula at about 4 am Saturday morning and held a meeting with the rebel MLAs in the hotel at about 11 am. He had said that the MLAs would return to Mumbai Saturday.

Kesarkar said a meeting has been scheduled between BJP MLAs and the breakaway faction of Shiv Sena MLAs for better coordination in Mumbai Saturday evening.

“When we have to govern together, then we have to have coordination. We cannot speak the language of going around with our resignations in our pockets. We have worked together for about 25 years, BJP and Shiv Sena leaders have campaigned for each other. It’s like a family. The only concern is that the head of his family is outside. In the future if this concern is allayed, we will be happy,” Kesarkar said.

He said that Shiv Sainiks in Maharashtra are being told to file an affidavit pledging their loyalty to the party. “There is no such law in India. India is a democracy. Anyone who is a member of one political party is free to leave it and join another. When are you restrained from joining another party? When you are an MLA or a Parliamentarian. Then you need two-thirds majority. But you cannot tie someone down with an affidavit. This is an insult to democracy. Balasaheb had tied everyone together with his love. With the Shiv-bandhan – this thread on my wrist. This is the thread of love, loyalty and Hindutva that ties us together. No one can take it off my wrist.”

“This is not a dictatorship,” Kesarkar said, adding “these affidavits on Rs 100 stamp paper will generate a lot of revenue for the state of Maharashtra, but they will have no legal standing.”

He reiterated that no decision had been taken regarding ministerial portfolios in the Maharashtra government. “First the Speaker will be appointed, then there will be a confidence motion in favour of the government. Then Shindesaheb and Fadnavissaheb will sit together. In Delhi there are leaders like Modiji, Amit Shahji, Naddaji. Appointing a cabinet is not so simple,” said Kesarkar.