Goa: Day after skipping meet with Wasnik, ex-CM Kamat says he was not invited

A day after the crisis in the Goa Congress seemed to have been averted, the party may still have a lot of damage control to do. Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, the only MLA who did not meet AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Monday, said that he was not called even as he was expecting an invite.

On Sunday, AICC Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao had accused both Kamat and Lobo of conspiring with BJP to engineer the defection of at least eight of 11 Congress MLAs to BJP. A day later, Lobo was back at the Congress House to meet Wasnik and Rao, but Kamat was absent.

Cut up about being divested of his responsibilities, Kamat said he was the only MLA from the previous Assembly who was left in the Congress before the 2022 polls. “If I had to go (to BJP) I could have gone before the election,” he said.

“I led the party from the front. And this is the reward they are giving me by filing some disqualification petition for anti-party activities. What anti-party activities? I am unable to understand. Whatever it is, I will face it. Disqualification is something which will be taken care of by my lawyers. But the party should find out the people doing all this. Do they want the party to progress or they want it to go from bad to worse?” he said.

He said, he was not aware of who was receiving offers from the BJP. “There may be some people who might be happy if I go out of the Congress. I have no such intention…my hard work for the party for so many years has no value…You feel sad,” he said.

Meanwhile, more trouble seemed to be brewing for Congress legislator Micheal Lobo and his wife Delilah Lobo. Town and Country Planning minister Vishwajit Rane, who had promised to expose the “illegalities perpetrated in the the areas of Calangute, Parra, Arpora-Nagoa and Vasco-da-Gama”, tabled a report in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Over the last few months, he exchanged barbs with Lobo, and properties co-owned by Lobo were issued notices by the TCP and the FDA. Lobo is the MLA from Calangute. Rane had earlier alleged that he (Lobo) had misused his position as then chairman of the North Goa Planning and Development Authority (NGPDA) and illegally changed land use in the Outline Development Plans.

On Tuesday, Rane said properties in these areas have been reverted to their original status. “Goa has to be protected for posterity…I have deliberately not mentioned anybody’s name today. You will come to know in a jiffy what has happened, who was chairman (of the NGPDA),” said Rane.

A committee under the Chief Secretary and two IAS officers will fix responsibility in the case which deals with “mass-scale destruction of Goa”, said Rane.

Lobo, however, said he had no problem if any land was reverted to its earlier land use. He said only the land use status of one plot had been changed for building a hospitality management institute for which permission was taken from the panchayat concerned.