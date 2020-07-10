Day after police broke up press meet, Goa villagers speak against land for proposed IIT

The press meet was organised by the Goa Union of Journalists in the state capital. (File) The press meet was organised by the Goa Union of Journalists in the state capital. (File)

A day after some villagers from Melauli in North Goa were detained by police while briefing the media against land allocated for a proposed IIT project — they were subsequently released — a group of residents on Thursday said that their right over the land they had “cultivated and lived in” for years should be heard.

Ram Melekar, a senior citizen who was detained, said the land has sustained thousands of villagers over the years. He said villagers want the state government to understand their reasoning and their rights over this land.

Shubham Shivolkar, another villager, said: “We are asking for a discussion. We are looking to present our stand. We are agriculturists and have used the land for cultivation for decades. The government should encourage us. Instead, it is showing the campus as an ‘employment opportunity’ for villagers.”

In several interactions, state government officials have maintained that the land in question belongs to the government and is being given to IIT to build a campus, as planned by HRD Ministry.

But a note circulated by villagers earlier last week says Melauli comes under the Western Ghats Ecologically Sensitive Areas Notification, published in the official gazette on February 2017. This bars all new and expansion projects with built-up area of 20,000 sq m, it states.

Raj Tilak, president of Goa Union of Journalists, said, “This is a democracy…we may agree or disagree but one cannot walk into a press meet where social distancing norms were followed and stop it.”

