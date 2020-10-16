Day after he was found ablaze, man dies; Goa police starts probe

The family has reportedly told the police that they suspect a builder. (Representational)

A day after a 40-year-old man was found ablaze at Salvador Do Mundo, 11 km from the state capital, he succumbed to burn injuries at Goa Medical College on Thursday.

The family has alleged that a builder was threatening them — a point now under Goa Police’s probe.

The man, identified as Vilas Methar, lived in the same village panchayat. The police said he was admitted to hospital on Wednesday afternoon with injuries to his face and hands.

While the Opposition has slammed the state of law and order in Goa and pulled up the government for “lethargy”, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has called for “strong action” by the police. He tweeted late Wednesday night: “I have directed Goa Police to take strong action against the attackers in the dreadful incident. Such heinous crime is intolerable and will be dealt with an iron hand.”

The police said Methar supplied construction materials for several real estate sites, and was headed home on Wednesday when his car, a Honda Jazz, was apparently intercepted. “He suffered burn injuries at the spot between the Panchayat building and his home,” Utkrisht Prasoon, SP, North Goa, said. “We suspect someone intercepted his vehicle and attacked him. It caused severe burn injuries to his face and both his hands.”

On Thursday, several politicians visited Porvorim police station, and asked the police to expedite the probe.

The police on Thursday questioned Methar’s wife on his background and whether she suspects anyone. The family has reportedly told the police that they suspect a builder.

“She (victim’s wife) had informed us last year that the builder had come (to their) home and threatened them. She had made a complaint to the police,” a relative, who accompanied the victim’s wife to Porvorim police station, said.

SP Prasoon said, “All angles are under probe. We will need to see what exactly was the complaint. For now, we understand there was a dispute between the victim and the builder and he (Methar) had taken the matter before different authorities. We have to probe further.”

The police are expected to call the builder for questioning soon.

Meanwhile, two youths were arrested on Wednesday from South Goa after they allegedly waylaid a girl on a motorbike and forced her to drink liquid disinfectant, the police said.

