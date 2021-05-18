Cyclone Tauktae: Electricity outage, crippled internet connectivity in Goa

Parts of Goa struggled without electricity on Monday after over 700 electric poles collapsed and 200-300 transformers were damaged as cyclone Tauktae passed over its coast on Sunday. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said it would take at least another day to restore electricity in all locations.

While main roads in the state capital were cleared of fallen trees and branches on Monday, trees still lay flattened by the roadside in many parts of the city.

Highways had been cleared on priority to ensure connectivity, Sawant said. He added that the power outage had not affected major health facilities, including the Goa Medical College and Hospital and its newly opened Super Speciality Block where most of Goa’s Covid-19 patients are being treated.

Sawant also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to enquire about the impact of the cyclone Tauktae on Goa. “He has assured all possible assistance from the central government,” said Sawant.

Director of Health Services Dr Jose D’sa said that Primary Health Centres had not faced any operational issues on Monday as they were provided with generators. Vaccination centres too did not face interruptions, he claimed.

Cell phone connectivity and internet services in the coastal state remained severely hamstrung in many parts on Monday. Sawant announced that intra-circle roaming services had been activated across Goa and users could avail any cellular service which was available in their area.

He said that agricultural losses were being assessed in the state and that there had been large-scale crop damage. He said that those who had suffered damage to their property or agricultural crops would be provided relief by the government once the scale of the damage is assessed. He said various departments had been asked to submit reports to the government.