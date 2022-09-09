Supreme Court stays demolition of Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies

The Supreme Court Friday stayed an order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which had directed authorities to demolish parts of Goa’s famous Curlies beach shack in Anjuna, reported news agency ANI. The top court said its order was subject to the condition that no commercial activities would take place at the shack.

The Supreme Court’s order came a day after the NGT dismissed an appeal filed by the owner of Curlies against a 2016 order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) ordering the demolition of its structures, allegedly in violation of Coastal Zone Regulation (CRZ) norms.

Supreme Court stays demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa subject to the condition that no commercial activities will take place there (Earlier visual from Curlies restaurant in Goa) pic.twitter.com/ohHH471AUF — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

“Fresh construction has been raised in replacement of original one for commercial purposes, without requisite permission in no development zone,” the NGT observed while dismissing the appeal filed by Linet Nunes, the owner of Curlies.

This order had paved the way for the demolition of some structures along the beach. In fact, the demolition process had begun Friday before the Supreme Court took up the matter for hearing.

Goa Deputy Superintendent Jivba Dalvi had told ANI, “We are providing police protection for the demolition. As per the order, it is being demolished.”

Curlies was recently in the spotlight following the death of Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat. Phogat had allegedly visited Curlies the night before her death on August 23. In a separate offence under the NDPS Act, the Goa Police arrested Edwin Nunes, the owner of the shack, after Methamphetamine, allegedly given to Phogat, was found in the bathroom of the shack. Nunes has been granted bail by a court in Mapusa.