COVID-19 lockdown: 1,600 foreigners stuck in Goa, special flights to ferry them home

Around 1,600 foreign nationals continue to be stuck in Goa, confirmed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Monday. Till date, special flights ferrying British, German and Czech Republic citizens have taken off despite the lockdown, with AAI making special arrangements.

New flights to take foreign tourists back to Russia, Germany and other European countries are expected to now fly between April 3 and April 5.

“Around 1,600 foreign tourists are presently in Goa. I do not know how many are expected to leave by special flights from Germany, Russia and other European countries, which are expected to arrive on April 3 or 4,” Chief Minister Sawant confirmed. “Those who want to leave and their Embassy has allowed them, we will send them back,” Sawant added.

In the last one week, foreigners, stuck especially in Pernem District across the beach sides of Morjim, Arambol, Ashwem. etc., have complained of harassment at the hands of locals, with many not sharing food and water with the tourists.

A post on social media also pointed to foreigners being stopped by police and their bikes seized, leaving them stranded, with no information or essentials.

The government now has put two officials, including an IAS officer, to look into their complaints.

Amit Satija, excise commissioner who is now the nodal for all issues concerning foreigners, said, “Since Sunday morning, I have received many calls from embassies and also from individuals appealing for help. We are trying to help as soon as we get complaints. Some have spoken of language problems hindering their appeal for help. Others have also pointed to issues at the places they are staying. Then there are those who need essentials.”

The 67 year old mother of my close friend and agent is stuck in Goa, India along with hundreds of other British citizens. With India in total lockdown, it is becoming hard for them to source food and water. — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) March 29, 2020

On Monday, AC Milan goalkeeper Asmir Begović also tweeted, “The 67-year-old mother of my close friend and agent is stuck in Goa, India along with hundreds of other British citizens. With India in total lockdown, it is becoming hard for them to source food and water”. Officials said they were looking into the cases.

Earlier in the day, GOA FRRO too issued a statement. “Goa Police has ensured clear passage to all foreign nationals from hotels to the Dabolim airport. Foreign nationals are advised to contact their embassies and also get themselves adapted to the visa regulations and visa restrictions from time to time,” the FRRO said in a statement.

