Goa Health Minister falls for hoax call, retracts statement on first coronavirus case in State

Earlier in the day, the Goa health minister said a Norway national in the state had tested positive for novel coronavirus. (Representational) Earlier in the day, the Goa health minister said a Norway national in the state had tested positive for novel coronavirus. (Representational)

Minutes after Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed the state’s first coronavirus case, he retracted his remarks, saying the information was based on a “hoax call” to the health authorities. Earlier in the day, Rane said a Norway national in the state had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The Health Minister said the call was made to the Health authorities by impersonating a testing lab that confirmed the positive COVID-19 case in the state. “It is wrong news. The information was received by Dr Edwin of Goa Medical College but it is a hoax,” ANI quoted Rane as saying.

“Final report hasn’t come yet. All future information will be given only by the state epidemiologist as per protocol. We’re also trying to locate the number by which we received the call,” the minister said.

The minister had earlier said the man had travelled to Delhi, Agra, Assam and Meghalaya after leaving Norway on February 6. “The man came to Goa on February 20. He was having fever since March 10 and was isolated as a suspect in hospital in Panaji,” the minister had told PTI.

Coronavirus cases in India rose to 147 on Wednesday, a day after the country reported its third death due to the infection.

With neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra announcing partial lockdown, with schools and colleges shut, Goa is now contemplating shutting down its borders to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Goa has also invoked the Epidemic Act, 1897, with schools and colleges shut. On Tuesday, the government went further and also cancelled examinations for all classes up to Class VIII.

“We need to stop it (inflow of tourists), so a file has been moved to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for necessary action. We will have to at some point, seal the borders. It is very, very important,” Vishwajit Rane had said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd