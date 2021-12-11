Pick Congress over ‘new’ parties, says Priyanka in Goa

AICC GENERAL secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told villagers in South Goa Friday why they must choose the Congress over “new parties”. While telling them to ask what the AAP had done in Delhi, she steered clear of mentioning the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that is also set to contest the Assembly polls in the coastal state.

Addressing women from in the Morpirla village in Quepem taluka, Priyanka said, “There are many parties coming from outside this time…What have they done in their states? … I am from Delhi. The AAP is from Delhi. Delhi is so polluted, you can’t even breathe. The development you need here has to be done while protecting your environment… You have to think which party will work for you, where will you be heard. And that’s only one party. The Congress Party.”

Later, addressing a women’s convention in Margao, Priyanka attacked the BJP and said, “You saw the last election. You backed the Congress but every rule of democracy was broken and your government was stolen from you.”

Also Read | Goa Congress hit by resignations on day of Priyanka Gandhi visit

Meanwhile, the Congress saw a slew of resignations from supporters of Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, who had joined the party on November 9. Khaunte was expected to follow suit and join the party eventually. Khaunte said his supporters had felt humiliated since they joined the Congress last month. “I told them that the way Congress is functioning, I don’t think they are anywhere close to winning the election…” He said he will contest as an Independent again.

Moreno Rebelo also resigned as secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee and was inducted into the BJP on Friday.