Congress lashes out at Goa govt over SC directive on Mhadei dispute

The Mhadei river is known as the Mandovi in Goa. (Archive) The Mhadei river is known as the Mandovi in Goa. (Archive)

The Goa Congress on Monday said the Supreme Court’s directive in the decades-old Mhadei water dispute case was “a big blow” to the state and “in favour of Karnataka”. The Opposition party lashed out at the BJP-led government for downplaying the concerns it had raised.

Earlier in the day, the apex court ruled that Karnataka would have to take necessary permissions from the Centre for diverting water to the Malaprabha river basin only after preparing a detailed project report. The court did not grant Goa’s prayer to restrain Karnataka from seeking permissions to construct the Kalasa-Banduri project.

Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat said, “The Goa government needs to explain now why they did not object to notification of the Mhadei Award… Unfortunately the state government tried to ridicule our concerns and downplayed the apprehensions raised by us.”

