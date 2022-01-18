Congress issues third Goa list, former BJP minister Micheal Lobo named candidate from Calangute

The Congress Central Election Committee on Tuesday issued its third list of poll candidates declaring Micheal Lobo, former BJP minister who joined the grand old party last week, as its nominee from the Calangute assembly constituency. Notably, Lobo has been elected from the seat thrice.

Among the nine names the party announced, was Prasad Gaonkar, an independent MLA who had first pledged support to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) but later joined the Congress, and former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Lavoo Mamledar, who recently quit the TMC to join the Congress.

Expected to face Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in his constituency of Sanquelim, once again, is Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani, who Sawant had defeated in 2017 by a margin of 2,099 votes.

Lavoo Mamledar, a former police officer and former MGP MLA from Ponda, is expected to face senior MGP leader and the party’s lone MLA in the outgoing assembly, Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar, a seven-time MLA and former deputy chief minister.

The Congress’s announcement of a candidate from the St Andre constituency, however, disappointed an aspirant from its ally Goa Forward Party (GFP). Jagdish Bhobe, who had already started campaigning in the St Andre constituency as a GFP candidate, tendered his resignation from the regional party on Tuesday evening. He is likely to join the TMC.

The incumbent MLA from the St Andre constituency, Francisco Silveira, had won the seat on a Congress ticket in 2017. In 2019, however, he defected to the BJP with 10 other Congress MLAs. On Tuesday, the Congress declared Anthony Rodrigues as its candidate from the St Andre constituency. Bhobe, who was hopeful that the Congress would allot the seat to GFP, said he was quitting the party in protest of the Congress fielding a “weak candidate” from St Andre and alleged that it was handing out the seat to the BJP.